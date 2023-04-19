Officers were scrambled to a “large-scale fight” outside the Leigh Arms in the early hours of April 2.

An affray investigation is ongoing, GMP said. On March 19, a “known offender” was seen carrying a metal bar outside the premises in an “aggressive manner.”

He was later arrested, before going on to assault an officer, a police report read. Bosses at the King Street venue wanted to extend their 2am cut-off for the sale of alcohol to 4am for a weekend event on April 22 and April 23.

The Leigh Arms on King Street in Leigh

Wigan council’s licensing sub-committee was due to decide on the matter on April 19, but he application was withdrawn at the last minute. GMP objected to the pub’s request in the interests of the prevention of crime, disorder and public safety, a report said.

A GMP report said a fire-eater was outside the premises on April 2. That showed “a very poor attitude towards public safety”, cops said.

Police said local authorities had not been informed of the act being fired. “They had a fire-eater on at the pub, who was doing her display on the pavement,” paperwork read.

“A gentleman who seemed to be in charge, large build, short shaved cut hair, dark trousers and dark grey T-shirt was seen directing people into the road while she was performing on the pavement.

“He appeared to be getting annoyed when people were trying to use the pavement. On the first occasion, she was by the takeaway and on the second occasion she was near a large bin at the other side of Leigh Arms.”

The report said the incident “completely ignored public safety and potentially put pedestrians and customers from their own venue at risk”. GMP cited this – and the fight – as reasons to oppose the hours extension application.

