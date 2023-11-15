Wigan borough pub wins top plaudits again for the standard of its conveniences
The conveniences at the Thomas Burke in Leigh Road have been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.
The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of "away from home” toilet provision across the UK.
Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.
All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.
The lavatories are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.
The Thomas Burke, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Rachael Evans.
Rachael said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."
The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at The Thomas Burke have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.
"The pub deserves its platinum award."
The pub is named after the Leigh-born opera singer Thomas Burke (1890-1969) who was fabled as being the great composer Giacomo Puccini’s “favourite tenor.”
And this Wetherspoon hostelry has been picking up prizes for its conveniences ever since it took his name in 2007.