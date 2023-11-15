A Leigh pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.

The conveniences at the Thomas Burke in Leigh Road have been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of "away from home” toilet provision across the UK.

Pub manager Rachael Evans in the ladies toilets in The Thomas Burke, Leigh

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The lavatories are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Thomas Burke, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Rachael Evans.

The toilets in The Thomas Burke, Leigh, have won many awards over the years

Rachael said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at The Thomas Burke have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

"The pub deserves its platinum award."

The pub is named after the Leigh-born opera singer Thomas Burke (1890-1969) who was fabled as being the great composer Giacomo Puccini’s “favourite tenor.”