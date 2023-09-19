Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The multi-award-winning mall, in conjunction with its waste management partner B&M Waste Services Limited, has celebrated annual success since 2018.

Spinning Gate bosses say they are delighted to receive their sixth consecutive award whilst competing against more than 500 other nominations in the international competition.

In the past five years, the centre has reduced the total volume of waste produced from site by 71 per cent (a reduction of 31,110kg of waste) with a current centre occupancy level of 94 per cent and 100 per cent of the waste processed has been diverted from landfill.

In the past five years, the Spinning Gate shopping centre has reduced the total volume of waste it produces by 71 per cent

Since 2018, the centre has reduced its energy consumption by 20 per cent, saving 26,083kWh and reduced its water consumption by 11 per cent.

During the year, the centre implemented a number of environmental initiatives to contribute to its sixth Award, including recycling a total of 10,104 items, an increase of 10 per cent compared to the previous year.

Recycled items include: 6,950 plastic coat hangers, 821 plastic clothes sizer cubes, 361 metal shelf fixings, 308 diaries, 298 wooden pallets, 255 mobile phone cases, 90 items of costume jewellery, 61 facemasks, 32 cartons of milk, 22 books, 17 boxes of clothes, 16 plastic tubs, nine candles, nine keyboard cases, seven printer cartridges, four storage units, three plastic drawer sets, two mannequins, two hanger stands, one printer, one vacuum cleaner, one display cabinet, amd one bookcase, along with other items which were all donated to local charities.

The centre also recycles used postage stamps, inviting shoppers to drop off their used stamps, forwarding them on to Kicks Count charity for recycling. The centre also recycled 132 pens, 64 batteries and seven printer cartridges. Since 2017, the centre has also recycled 208,868kg of cardboard waste produced from site.

Spinning Gate manager Karen Cox said: "We are absolutely delighted to achieve our sixth consecutive Green Apple Award for Environmental Best Practice and we are incredibly proud of our-award winning team who continue to work hard whilst improving our environmental performance.

"These awards are internationally recognised to improve environmental achievements, encouraging the efficient use of resources and increase social benefits through community engagement. We can’t wait to return to the Houses of Parliament in London to bring home our sixth award."

The centre has also been recognised and included in The Green Book: the world’s only annual international work of reference on environmental best practice by companies, countries, councils and communities.

The book is published by The Green Organisation in tribute to environmental endeavours. The book is a rich work of reference, detailing hundreds of organisations’ efforts to make the world a better place. The Green Book, along with the centre’s five previous Green Apple awards take pride of place in its reception in the management suite.