All together the members of the local areas Slimming World groups are now 12631lbs lighter than they were when the groups started their 2024 campaign to help the local residents shed the misery and pain of being overweight.

The members, who attend these group every week, follow Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan created by the organisation’s team of expert nutritionists, which encourages them to fill up on satisfying foods such as pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat and fish, pulses and fruit and veg.

Nicola Kiggin, Team Developer said “Reaching these milestones as a team just proves the huge change that we’ve all made to our members lives, some people who’ve lost big amounts of weight have probably even saved their lives. It’s brilliant to celebrate together as well because that’s how we’ve seen they have been losing weight – together. Every week we support and encourage our members to share tips and recipes, and on top of that we have a lot of fun.

Nicola, Jackie, Janet, Helen, Jenna, Emma, Cath, Anita & Angela local team of consultants

It has been said by members “The support and inspiration we get from our Consultants has also been integral to our success. Because they have lost weight themselves, they understand the ups and downs of slimming and can offer us help and advice based on their own experience, without them we don’t think we’d have achieved nearly as much.”

The team are delighted that their members have lost weight so beautifully. It has made a big difference to their lives and to their whole families’ lives, and all of them are happier and healthier now. Slimming has never been more important. Our current partnership with Diabetes UK means that losing weight can help to put Diabetes into remission and it has with lots of our members. There are 71% overweight and obese people in the Wigan borough and they just want to help even more people to make real changes for life – there’s no better job satisfaction than that!”