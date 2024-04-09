Wigan borough travel agents celebrates five years in business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jetz Travel, an independent, family run travel agency opened within Spinning Gate Shopping Centre in 2019 are getting ready to celebrate their 5th anniversary this weekend!

Jetz Travel launched on Saturday 13 April 2019 with a celebrity appearance from Coronation Street star, Tyrone Dobbs (played by actor Alan Halsall) who officially opened the hugely successful & popular travel agency.

This weekend, on their 5th year anniversary, they have an action packed, celebratory day planned. On Saturday 13 April, they have organised family favourite and celebrity soap actress Samia Longchambon – aka Maria Connor from Coronation Street to join them and everyone is welcome to join in the celebrations! The celebrations start at 9:00am with coffee & cake, followed by prosecco and pizza with a brief visit from Leigh Leopards mascot Leeto, along with a few of the cheer leading team too.

Jetz Travel 1.jpg - Jetz Travel launch in April 2019

Since opening their doors back in 2019 they were amazed by the interest and the eagerness for people to support a new local business. The shop was flooded with customers from day one with just two team members, no brochures on the racks and one phone at the back of the shop. Alan Halsall (aka Tyrone) opened the shop in style and they have continued to grow from strength to strength since their first day. Even during the challenging times post Covid, the loyalty of Leigh and their customers has been one of the stores greatest assets. The growth took the team by surprise and they quickly realised after a few months of opening that they needed more space to cope with the increased demand and new team members to join their growing family business.

Fortunately, at the time, the shop next door was empty so they extended their unit and took on an extra lease and knocked through to create the shop as it is today. They recruited some more exceptional team members with vast amounts of knowledge and experience and as the business continued to grow they again recruited some new team members.

Jetz Travel continues to grow beyond their wildest expectations and are very proud and thankful for all those that continue to book with them.

This year, due to their continued growth and success, they became involved with Leigh Leopards and became their official Travel Partner & shirt sponsor for 2024.

Jetz Travel 2.jpg - The Jetz Travel team inside their store

Jetz Travel have a wealth of experience between their team… over 200 years worth of experience within the travel industry! It’s a great mix of travel experience at Jetz Travel and all of the team love passing this knowledge onto their customers to help them choose the right holiday to suit all their holiday needs.

Jetz Travel pride themselves on being a fun travel agency. The great part of being a team member at Jetz Travel is the fun aspect. The atmosphere is great, customers come in and wonder what is going on as there is just such a happy buzz in the shop. The team are partial to crack open a bottle of Fizz on a Friday or Saturday, or whenever a customer fancies a little tipple.

As an independent travel agency they sell through hundreds of trusted suppliers giving customers more variety and flexibility of holiday options rather than just using a sole supplier or tour operator. They have had customers travelling and touring through South Africa, lots of customers witnessing the Northen Lights and lots more customers booking their bucket list destinations. The team love to hear all about their customers experiences when they return. They don’t have to be far flung destinations to be memorable, some memorable ones have been in the UK where people have met new friends and forged relationships on holidays too.

There has been a huge increase in city breaks too and not just for the Christmas markets, customers wish to travel and visit more places over a weekend and go sightseeing.

Jetz Travel 8.jpg - Leeto, Leigh Leopards mascot with owners of Jetz Travel Nick & Donna Brooks

Cruising has also increased. By choosing to Cruise customers have the benefit of visiting multiple holiday hotspots / destinations rather than just one holiday & one destination. Cruising is also very affordable with a cruise option to suit all holiday makers and due to this, it has attracted new customers to cruising too. A firm favourite is Benidorm, Costa Del Sol & the Canaries especially during the winter months.