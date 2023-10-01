Wigan borough Wetherspoon pub hailed by real ale buffs in new CAMRA guide

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Thomas Burke in Leigh Road is listed in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2024, the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide (published 28 September).

Local branch members chose the Wetherspoon pub following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer.

The grand frontage of the Thomas Burke Wetherspoons pub in Leigh

They also took into account customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.

A CAMRA spokesman said:

“The Thomas Burke deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide 2024.

“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

The pub’s manager, Rachael Evans, said:

“I am delighted that The Thomas Burke has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.