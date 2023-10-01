News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

Wigan borough Wetherspoon pub hailed by real ale buffs in new CAMRA guide

A Leigh pub has been acclaimed for the quality of its real ale – by members of the town’s Campaign for Real Ale branch.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Thomas Burke in Leigh Road is listed in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2024, the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide (published 28 September).

Local branch members chose the Wetherspoon pub following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer.

Read More
a picture gallery of Wiganers on strike over the decades
The grand frontage of the Thomas Burke Wetherspoons pub in LeighThe grand frontage of the Thomas Burke Wetherspoons pub in Leigh
The grand frontage of the Thomas Burke Wetherspoons pub in Leigh
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They also took into account customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.

A CAMRA spokesman said:

“The Thomas Burke deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide 2024.

“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

The pub’s manager, Rachael Evans, said:

“I am delighted that The Thomas Burke has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”

Related topics:CAMRALeighWiganWetherspoon