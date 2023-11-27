Wigan borough's best barbers - as voted for by you
We asked you to nominate your favourite gents’ barbers in Wigan borough and were overwhelmed by the response.
By Alan Weston
Published 27th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT
Hundreds replied to praise and recommend their favourite place to get their hair cut, or those of their children, proving that Wigan has no shortage of top quality barbers – with many receiving multiple nominations. We’ve tried to include as many as possible in the list, but it is by no means exhaustive.
