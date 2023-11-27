News you can trust since 1853
Wigan borough's best barbers - as voted for by you

We asked you to nominate your favourite gents’ barbers in Wigan borough and were overwhelmed by the response.
By Alan Weston
Published 27th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT

Hundreds replied to praise and recommend their favourite place to get their hair cut, or those of their children, proving that Wigan has no shortage of top quality barbers – with many receiving multiple nominations. We’ve tried to include as many as possible in the list, but it is by no means exhaustive.

1. Peaky Grooming in Market Street was just one of the many Wigan barbershops nominated

2. Sam's Barbers, Scholes Precinct

3. Dads and Lads, Meadow Street, Wigan

4. HG Barbers, Atherton Road, Hindley Green

