Wigan Business Expo: A day of learning, networking & business growth
Whether you’re a start-up, an established business, or simply looking to expand your professional network, this year’s expo has something for everyone. From practical workshops to panel discussions featuring industry leaders, attendees will gain actionable insights to help their business grow, adapt, and thrive.
Kickstart your day with a line-up of must-attend seminars covering everything from awards applications to digital marketing and investment readiness.
9:30AM – 10:10AM | Wigan Business Awards: How to Write a Winning Awards Application
Winning an award can boost credibility, attract clients, and motivate your team. In this session, the Wigan Business Awards team will guide you through crafting a compelling awards application, sharing insider tips to make your submission stand out.
10:15AM – 10:55AM | Just Digital: How to Get More Enquiries and Sales Through Google
SEO is more competitive than ever, but with the right approach, your website can rise above the competition. Just Digital will share 10 key ways to optimise your website for search, helping you attract more enquiries and drive more sales.
Pitching for investment? Knowing what investors look for is key to securing funding. Phil Parramore from Plan-It ESG will break down the six critical questions every business must answer before seeking investment.
11:45AM – 12:25PM | INA4: AI in Action – Transform Your Business with Smart Automation in 2025
AI is no longer the future—it’s happening now. This session INA4 will explore how AI and automation can streamline operations, improve customer service, and cut costs, making even small businesses more efficient.
Afternoon Sessions: Practical Insights to Elevate Your Business
The learning doesn’t stop after lunch! The afternoon sessions focus on cybersecurity, social media marketing, and real-world success stories from award-winning businesses.
12:30PM – 1:10PM | Cloud4 Technology: Securing the Modern Workplace
Cyber threats are evolving, and businesses must stay ahead. Cloud4 Technology’s cybersecurity experts will share essential strategies to protect your business, covering account security, cloud protection, and proactive monitoring.
1:15PM – 1:55PM | Launch North West: Facebook Basics – What You Really Need to Know
Is Facebook still relevant for businesses? (Spoiler: Yes!) With 12+ years of experience, Launch NW will break down the essentials of Facebook marketing, helping you make the most of this powerful platform.
2:00PM | Panel Discussion: Lessons from Wigan Business Award Winners – Hosted by Lewis Ellis, Hussel Marketing
Winning a business award can be a game-changer. Hear directly from past Wigan Business Awards winners as they share how winning helped them grow their business, gain recognition, and plan for the future.
Why You Should Attend Wigan Business Expo
Wigan Business Expo is a chance to build meaningful connections, learn from industry experts, and discover new opportunities.
Network with businesses, potential clients, and like-minded professionals Gain practical insights from expert-led workshops
Learn from real business success stories
Explore innovative products and services from exhibitors
Whether you’re a small business owner, entrepreneur, or part of a larger organisation, the expo has something for you. Expect practical insights and actionable takeaways to help support your business growth.
Don’t miss out! Register for FREE today and be part of Wigan Business Expo.
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wigan-business-expo-tickets-862250714097?aff=Website