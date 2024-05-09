Wigan business gives tips for dealing with stubborn stains

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In support of National Weaning Week (13th-17th of May), Wigan-based nursery retailer Winstanleys Pramworld, has partnered with cleaning experts to take the stress out of messy mealtimes for families in Wigan and surrounding areas.

A recent Winstanleys Pramworld Instagram poll revealed that a whopping 73% of parents confessed to finding mealtimes with their little ones stressful. This aligns with a recent John Lewis study, which found that 31% of parents dreaded mealtimes because they found them stressful.

"Weaning is an exciting milestone for parents and little ones, but let's be honest, the mess can be stressful!" says David Winstanley, Director at Winstanleys Pramworld. "Whilst spaghetti stains can test your patience, messy mealtimes are an important part of a baby's development so it’s important to find ways of embracing the chaos that comes with weaning. That's why we've teamed up with experts to offer stain removal tips and tricks to keep those colourful creations off your clothes!”

Whilst the weaning journey is exciting, meal times often lead to colourful (and stubborn!) stains on bibs, clothes, and highchair covers causing stress for house proud parents. To help, Winstanleys Pramworld has revealed its top 5 stubborn stains and partnered with cleaning experts Jess Farinha and Nicola Rodriguez to uncover the secrets to removing even the most stubborn stains. Winstanleys Pramworld has also created a useful infographic that provides step-by-step advice.

Top 5 Stubborn Stains

Banana Peanut butter Tomato-based sauces Berries Egg

Expert Stain Removal Hacks

Banana

Little ones love bananas, but their mashing mayhem can leave unsightly stains on clothes (yours included!). While the messy moment might be cute, those stains will quickly turn dark thanks to oxidation. But fear not, with the right treatment, you can beat banana stains and keep clothes looking fresh.

Jess Farinha commented: “Salt can be highly efficient if you want to remove banana stains. Grab the salt and sprinkle it onto the stains. Use enough to cover the stain completely and let the salt sit for 20–25 minutes to absorb the moisture. Remove the salt, wash the fabric with mild detergent, and then air-dry.”

Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is a delicious and versatile food, ideal for dipping, spreading, and, if you're a baby, smearing pretty much everywhere! However, its oily consistency can pose a challenge when it comes to removing stains. Fear not, though, as even stubborn peanut butter stains and greasy marks are not impossible to conquer.

Jess Farinha commented: “Peanut butter is a combination of oils and proteins. To remove the oily stains of the peanut butter, white vinegar can be your saviour. Just mix vinegar and water in equal quantities. Apply it directly to the stain and let it sit for 20–30 minutes to work its magic. Use cold water to rinse off thoroughly.”

Tomato-based sauces

Spaghetti-covered babies are synonymous with baby weaning, but the bright red sauce can leave a not-so-cute stain. While tomatoes are nutritional powerhouses, they contain tannins that love to cling to clothes, highchairs, and even cutlery. These stubborn stains, especially when paired with oil, might seem like a disaster, but with the right techniques, you can tackle them like a pro!

Nicola Rodriguez commented: “For tough tomato sauce stains, this trick works wonders: mix equal parts hydrogen peroxide and washing-up liquid. Be cautious if using the mixture on coloured fabrics. Apply the mixture to the stain, then gently rub the fabric or use a soft brush. Finally, rinse thoroughly with cold water.”

Top Tip: If you have tomato-stained plastic items such as tupperware, bowls and cutlery then soak them in a solution of half vinegar and half water for 12 to 24 hours - they’ll come out looking like new!

Berries

Bold berry stains might look irreversible but don't worry, they're plant-based, which means acids like lemon juice or vinegar can help break them down for pre-treatment. With the right approach, you can still save those berry-stained baby clothes!

Nicola Rodriguez commented: “Vibrant berries such as cherries and blackberries can be tricky to remove, especially from light-coloured clothing. For stubborn berry stains, add lemon juice or vinegar directly on the stain and leave to sit for five minutes. Rinse the fabric with cold water and wash as usual.”

Top Tip: If you're in a restaurant, ask for a slice of lemon and start the stain-removal process on the spot!

Egg

Egg yolk's vibrant yellow colour may be natural, but don't be fooled! It's the fat and protein in egg yolk that makes those stains a real challenge to remove. Luckily, there’s a straightforward solution to removing even the most engrained egg stains.

Jess Farinha commented: “Try using sparkling water on delicate fabrics to remove the stains of an egg. The carbonation can easily remove the stain without any harsh chemicals and keep the fabric intact. Blot with a cotton cloth and rinse with cold water.”

Stain Removal Tips

Blot, Don't Rub: Rubbing a stain can spread it further. Gently blot with a clean, absorbent cloth.

Cold Water is Your Friend: Hot water can set stains. Always use cold water for pre-treatment and rinsing. Ice also works wonders on set-in stains!

Embrace Natural Detergents: Baking soda, vinegar, and lemon juice are all natural stain removers that work wonders on many stains. They're a safe and effective alternative to harsh chemicals.