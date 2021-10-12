Wigan businesses invited to free Eco-I North West virtual summit

Dr Yagya Regmi, a research fellow at the Manchester Fuel Cell Innovation Centre

Eco-I North West is a research and development initiative that offers hundreds of businesses the opportunity to access the extensive knowledge base, cutting-edge research facilities, and skills of six of the region’s leading universities – Liverpool, Liverpool John Moores, Manchester Metropolitan, Lancaster, Central Lancashire, and Cumbria.

The programme, which is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), will work with more than 300 small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) across the region and in all sectors over the next two years, supporting the development of 135 new innovative solutions which will save 3,850 tonnes of CO2.

Over 80 businesses from across the region and across sectors have already signed up to the programme which offers funding opportunities and innovation support to enable them to pilot, prototype and demonstrate new technologies, as well as opportunities for leadership development, workshops, and networking.

Some of them will share their inspirational stories at a free-to-access webinar, Disruption, Innovation, Transformation. Climate Change: It’s Now or Never, on Wednesday, October 20.

The two-hour summit, running from 10am-noon, is aimed at North West-based SMEs, researchers and academics, interested in the net zero carbon agenda, and will be hosted using an interactive online platform.

Kicking off the event will be keynote speaker Duncan Pollaty at Nestle and Director of Conservation Practice & Policy rd, former VP for Sustainabiliat WWF, who will share his expertise on how to integrate, engage, and operationalise sustainable practice in business.

Delegates will then be invited to participate in three themed breakout sessions to discuss shared challenges, opportunities and to hear about some of the businesses working with Eco-I NW:

Nature-based solutions, hosted by Helen Wilkinson from Lancaster University Management School, will hear from Barker and Bland about its innovative work with the University of Cumbria on peatlands, and Biotech Services, which is working with Lancaster University to research how biomaterials can be used for novel biotechnological applications.

Built Environment, hosted by the University of Liverpool and Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU), will hear from Dr Ariel Edesess, a low carbon technology researcher at LJMU who studies practical ways businesses can implement climate change measures, and Dr Steffen Heinig, Senior Lecturer at LJMU with an expertise in real estate management and investment. Meanwhile, there will be a focus on the potential for 3D printing as a sustainability disrupter in the construction and civil engineering sector.

Circular Economy, will hear from Dr Yagya Regmi, a research fellow at the Manchester Fuel Cell Innovation Centre, who is focused on solutions to decarbonise the energy sector, Dr Rhiannon Hunt, Circular Economy Manager at Manchester Metropolitan University, working on a series of innovative projects to reduce and reuse waste, and Professor Karl Williams, Director of the Centre for Waste and Resource Management at the University of Central Lancashire, researching novel solutions to better use resources to mitigate carbon impacts.

Speaking ahead of the event, Duncan Pollard said: “The business community has the power to influence the effects of climate change, through its operations, supply chains, and offering more sustainable choices to customers. But for positive change we must disrupt and challenge the ‘business as usual’ mind set.

“Sustainability must be at the heart of the post-Covid recovery, not just an add-on. Any business that doesn’t heed the sustainability concerns of staff, customers and investors risks being left behind.

“SMEs are the lifeblood of our economy and offer something very special to help deliver solutions to tackle the massive challenge of climate change. Without the scale or complexity of large corporations they can move quickly to try new things and are efficient in the way in which they use resources.

“With more than 560,000 SMEs operating in the North West, now is the time for this crucial collective to rise up and embrace the opportunity.”

The event will be chaired by Prof Jess Davies, Director of the Centre for Global Eco-Innovation at Lancaster University said: “This virtual summit will be the first time all the key partners involved in Eco-I NW have been able to come together to ask the difficult questions about how we can approach key global challenges such as water supply and quality, waste, energy, resource efficiency, natural capital, air quality, and food security.

“Eco-I NW is the first project of its kind to open up such a huge academic regional resource to businesses and offers the opportunity for the North West to take the lead and benefit from the transition to a low carbon economy.

“I would encourage leaders of small and medium sized enterprises in the North West to sign up to the event and come along to understand how Eco-I NW could help them, and the planet.”