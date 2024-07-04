Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local businesses are invited to a Meet The Contractors event ahead of works being procured for the Galleries redevelopment in Wigan town centre.

Wigan Council and its development partner Cityheart are keen to ensure that local residents and businesses benefit from the wide variety of opportunities that will be available as the development commences, not least local sub-contractors who can contribute to the multi-million-pound project.

Interested local businesses are invited to come and meet representatives from the local authority, Cityheart and Galliford Try on Wednesday July 17 at St Peter’s Pavillion, Hindley, WN2 3DN, between 1pm and 2.45pm.

Local business have been invited to meet the contractors of the Galleries redevelopment

Aidan Thatcher, director of place at Wigan Council said: “As part of our commitment to Community Wealth Building, we also want to make sure that Wigan borough businesses benefit from our contracts and investment that we make; creating added opportunities for them to be part of that supply chain.

“This is a fantastic early opportunity for local businesses to get involved in Wigan’s key development opportunity, by hearing first hand practical advice from both the developer and contractor, all aimed at ensuring Wigan borough businesses can be part of this exciting project.

Steve Shorrock, Operations Manager for Galliford Try Building North West, said: “As a business we always focus on creating value in the communities we work in, so we’re looking forward to meeting with local businesses as we continue to plan out the next stage of the Wigan Galleries project.”

The project started on site in July 2022 with large scale demolition which completed on time in March this year followed by the selection of Galliford Try as the lead contractor to deliver phase one of the scheme.

Since demolition completed, specialist groundwork contractor P.P. O’Connor has been preparing the ground for the delivery of the construction phase which will include the new market hall and food court, a 144-bedroom Hampton by Hilton hotel along with the basement and associated infrastructure.

Numerous skills and trades will be in demand in the coming months and years, including the following:

Support services including cleaning, catering and signage companies

On-site such as groundwork, bricklayers, landscaping and paving

Suppliers including furniture, lighting, security, fire and alarm systems, ventilation, sprinklers, and insulation

Painters, joiners, plasters, plumbers, tilers, flooring, electricians etc