Wigan businesses prepare for start of first Good Employment Week

Wigan businesses, a college and the local authority are preparing for the UK’s first week dedicated to promoting good workplaces.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

Good Employment Week, which runs from June 19 to 24, has been organised by the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter, which champions work underpinned by a commitment to equality, fair pay and giving employees a say in how their workplaces are run.

It aims to inspire businesses across the city-region to prioritise good employment practices and to empower workers with the knowledge of what they deserve from employers.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham will officially launch the week
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham will officially launch the week
The week will see professionals, thought leaders and industry experts come together to address critical issues in work, with activities and 25 events organised by the charter and partners.

On Monday, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham will officially launch the week and present plaques to 17 new members of the charter, including Wigan Council.

And on Wednesday, a pack for schools and colleges will be launched at Wigan and Leigh College to help young people understand what good work should look like.

The Good Employment Charter has 513 supporters and 91 members, with its 600-plus employers having a workforce of 120,000 across Greater Manchester and 500,000 nationally.

Mr Burnham said: “I am proud to launch Greater Manchester's Good Employment Week. Once again, our city-region is leading the way with the country's first week dedicated to celebrating the benefits of employment.

“The Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter has established a credible network of employers who understand that creating good jobs creates happier and healthier employees. They also know it brings real business benefits in terms of recruitment, retention and productivity.

“With major economic challenges and changes to the way we all work, good employment is more important than ever. Our vision is to create a place where every job is a good job. Together we can build an economy where businesses thrive and every worker is valued and respected.”

Registration for all events is essential. Go to goodemploymentweek.co.uk.

The “how good is your job quiz” will go live on Monday at goodemploymentweek.co.uk/quiz, offering people the chance to find out how their job scores across seven different criteria of good employment.

