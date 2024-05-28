Wigan businesses urged to enter awards ceremony as it returns to the borough

After a four-year absence Wigan Business Awards is making a return: with businesses across the borough invited to nominate by June 3rd.

The awards are organised by Leigh-based events business owners, Nichola Howard and Jo Leigh, of Launch Events North West. The pair launched the event with the blessing of Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce: the original organisers who announced their Wigan Business Awards would not be returning after the pandemic, and would instead be absorbed by the Greater Manchester Chamber Excellence Awards. Since announcing its return, more than 400 nominations have been submitted to the 22 categories on offer, with a category to suit every business size and sector. Nichola said: "Businesses have been through so much the past few years, and we thought now more than ever they deserve a chance to lift each-other up and celebrate their achievements. "Whether you’re a determined sole trader or a well-established industry leader, we want you to join us to recognise the amazing entrepreneurial spirit that exists across the borough." Diane-Elebert Morgan from Chamber said: "We're delighted to see this prestigious event return to Wigan borough, and are grateful to Nichola and Jo for being able to restart the awards. "We encourage businesses to embrace this opportunity to showcase themselves and others." Shortlisting will take place by an independent panel throughout the Summer, with finalists being announced in September ahead of the awards on Friday November 8 at The Edge, Wigan. For more details, visit: https://wiganbusinessawards.co.uk/