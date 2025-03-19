A Wigan tycoon who went to to co-found the town's youth zone and support many other charities has been appointed Greater Manchester’s latest High Sheriff.

And in an ironic twist he sort of follows in the footsteps of his distant cousin, also called Martin Ainscough who held an identical role in Lancashire three years ago!

Mr Ainscough made his name in plant hire with brothers Brendan and James, selling off the business in 2013 and thereafter throwing himself into charitable works as well as other business ventures to help fund them. Children in Need has been another major beneficiary over the years and he also launched the Standish-based My Life charity.

He is already a Deputy Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, representing the King at events, including citizenship ceremonies and played a significant role in organising events for the late Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations in 2022.

New High Sheriff of Greater Manchester Martin Ainscough with the Mayor of Wigan, Coun Debbie Parkinson

The honour of High Sheriff is bestowed by the monarch and is for a one-year fixed term.

The role dates back more than a millennium and, at one time, high sheriffs were hugely powerful, co-ordinating the collection of taxes on behalf of the monarch and judging cases in courts.

Powers have waned over the centuries, but this is by no means just a ceremonial role today, and Mr Ainscough will have plenty on his plate for the next 12 months.

The remit is with law and order and High Sheriffs are tasked with supporting the police, prison service and probation service along with associated voluntary organisations.