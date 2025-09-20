A section of Wigan waterway which needed to be drained because a water main burst underneath it will remain in that state for several weeks more, engineers say.

But while work involving United Utilities and Canal and River Trust experts on the stretch of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal at Platt is only expected to conclude in the spring, they are predicting that it will be refilled and usable by boats again by the end of next month.

A huge, rare and complex engineering operation was launched on August 14 after it was discovered that a pipe running underneath the canal had ruptured and was leaking.

Because it is a flat area and there are no locks nearby, the decision was taken to create a dam on either side of the pipe breach which means the canal has been impassable to water craft for weeks already, much to some boat owners’ annoyed resignation.

The dam was established in mid-August to allow for repairs under the canal at Platt Bridge

Work includes excavating the sealed base of the canal in order to isolate the affected pipe, carrying out a repair while water is diverted elsewhere and then ensuring that the waterway itself doesn’t leak when the hole is filled in again. But UU suggests there is much more work to be done after that, taking the project well into next year.

So far there has been no to little impact on UU customers, apart from some slight water discoloration. UU is recommending that if this recurs, residents should simply open the tap until the water runs clean.

Bottles of drinking water have been delivered to homes with vulnerable residents in the area, as a precaution, but so far they have not been needed.

Rob Moore, county business lead for water at United Utilities said: "We continue to work closely with the Canal and River Trust following a complex water mains burst which occurred under the Leeds and Liverpool Canal on August 14.

"Our specialist engineers are working closely with key partners to safely reinstate the canal structure, and have the waterway reopened by the end of October.

"Our priority continues to be the safety of both the public and our staff, and you should expect to see us working in the area until Spring 2026.

"Thank you for your patience, and we apologise for any inconvenience."