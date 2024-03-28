Wigan car dealership celebrate prestigious award win

The Ford President's Award is a hallmark of excellence within the automotive industry, celebrating dealerships that not only meet but exceed sales goals while achieving the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Out of more than 330 dealers nationwide, only 17 have been recognised with this award, marking Bristol Street Motors Wigan Ford as part of an elite group of dealerships.Kenny Jones, General Manager at Bristol Street Motors Wigan Ford, expressed his pride in the team's achievement, saying: "This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team. We strive to offer customers not just exceptional service, but an outstanding experience from the moment they walk through our doors. Being recognised with the Ford President's Award is a significant honour, and it motivates us to continue setting the benchmark for excellence."Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Bristol Street Motors said: "I am immensely proud of the team at Bristol Street Motors Wigan Ford for securing the Ford President's Award. This reflects our commitment to delivering superior service and satisfaction to all our customers. It underscores our dedication to not only meeting but exceeding the high standards expected by both Ford and our customers."The Ford President's Award is more than just a recognition of sales achievement; it is a celebration of dealerships that create a positive and welcoming environment for customers, ensuring their needs are met with professionalism and care.