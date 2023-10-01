"Designed by our good friends at Design Business Interiors Ltd who managed the refurb, we're bursting with pride at how beautiful our new office has turned out and we’re equally proud to ‘officially’ open the doors with the aid of our friends at Wigan Athletic and in particular the matchless Sam Tickle, our official player of the year, wearer of the Number 1 shirt and the safest hands in the business.
“It seems like only yesterday when we bought the former Amberswood Tavern in Ince and converted it into a showpiece modern office fit for the company we were growing into at the time.
Fast forward four or five years and we've blown away even the most optimistic prediction of growth and expanded exponentially.
"This year, we’re already on target to exceed the records we set only last year, achieving, amongst other things, a place on the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce ‘Fastest 50’ list - an independently evaluated list of the fastest growing businesses in the Northwest.
"The only business of our type to make the list at all.
“Over those years, our offices have received many thousands of visitors and while it still looked smart, we thought it was time to treat ourselves to the same level of top spec’ upgrade that we supply to our customers each and every day.
"We’re all very excited to show off our newly updated head office and invite you all to come and check out our premises as well as the very latest and best, brand new, high spec’ cars and vans.
“We thank our customers for their patience with the disruption the refurbishment caused and now that we’re back in our super chic new office space we'll continue to offer the best service, the best deals and the best vehicles - our customers deserve no less!”