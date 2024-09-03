Wigan care home celebrate 'skilled' Nursing Associate graduates with 'wealth of knowledge'

By Cameron Rutherford
Contributor
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 09:29 BST
HC-One’s Carrington Court care home, in Hindley, Wigan, celebrated the graduation of their first Registered Nursing Associates trained as part of the continuous development programmes on offer at HC-One.

HC-One provides nursing apprenticeships, with the aim to develop staff from carers to registered nurses.

The Nursing Associate Apprenticeship is a means of training to become a graduate registered nurse or nursing associate through an apprenticeship route. HC-One's Carrington Court Deputy Manager, Amie Kirwan, Registered Nursing Associate, Anna Meredith, and Unit Manager, Clare Donnelly, celebrated after completing a two-year foundation degree apprenticeship with the University of Salford.

To mark the milestone, they were presented with gifts and flowers from Rebecca Asprey, Home Manager at Carrington Court, and Anthony Byrne, Area Director.

