Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A care home has partnered with a local charity to open a food pantry that will support residents of Norley Hall with essential food and household items.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norley Hall Care Home part of the Millennium Care Group, a B Corp certified provider which has four homes in Greater Manchester and Lancashire, has converted an outdoor lodge into a food pantry which will be opened twice a week.

Working with The Brick, a Wigan-based charity that addresses homelessness and poverty across Wigan and Leigh, the organisation has supported the home with volunteers and donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing a limited number of shopping packs per session, those within the Norley Hall community can take advantage of a ‘pay-as-you-feel’ policy that sees all money raised donated to the care home’s residents’ fund.

Your World

The fund contributes to additional activities, equipment and excursions that residents at the home can enjoy.

The Pantry opened at the end of September and has already supported almost 70 people and raised over £70 for the residents’ fund.

Operating every Thursday, from 16:00 – 19:00, and Friday from 12:00 – 14:00. Visitors sign up for a free membership entitling them to a bag of shopping per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stock varies, but generally consists of staple foods, sweet treats, children’s items, and cleaning and hygiene products.

Be advised, the Pantry runs on a first come first served basis and holds with limited stock levels.

Kathryn Rimmer, Home Manager at Norley Hall Care Home, said:

“Norley Hall Care Home is embedded within a great community; everyone knows everyone we wanted to make the most of a disused space and a new partnership with The Brick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Pantry at Norley Hall will support various people within our community, we’re open to all. We’re looking forward to including our residents and staff in the project, which will provide great benefits for all involved.”

Emma Shaw, Food Community Manager at The Brick, commented:

“Norley Hall Care Home is at the heart of the Norley Hall community. We understand that Millenium Care wish to support the local community with a small pantry that is accessible for all locally. This innovative project is all about community, togetherness and supporting those struggling with the cost of living.

“The Brick's staff and volunteers will be there to advise and support the Norley Hall Pantry. The project has got off to a great start and it has been so nice to see the beginnings of what will be a great community asset.”

Open to all, The Pantry at Norley Hall, aims to reduce stresses around food poverty and add to an already vibrant community.

If you, or anyone you know, would benefit from The Pantry please visit on one of the operating days.

To find out more about Norley Hall Care Home, visit: https://www.millennium-care.co.uk/care-homes/norley-hall/