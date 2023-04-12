Wigan care home staff wished a 'hoppy' Easter for their continued dedication

Employees at Millennium Care Group’s five homes in the North West received chocolate treats from home manager Gail Howard, who dressed as the Easter Bunny and was accompanied by the firm’s therapy dog Jimmy.

Touring the homes in Standish and Wigan, the pair distributed more than 100 eggs to staff at Lakeside, Worthington Lake, Windsor House and Norley Hall care homes.

Millennium Care staff were treated to Easter Eggs for their continued hard work

Gail said: “I think it was a great opportunity to thank our core staff for all the hard work and dedication they give every day.