Wigan care home staff wished a 'hoppy' Easter for their continued dedication

Staff at several care homes in Wigan received Easter eggs handed out in a “heart-warming” surprise to recognise their hard work.

By Matt Pennington
Published 12th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Employees at Millennium Care Group’s five homes in the North West received chocolate treats from home manager Gail Howard, who dressed as the Easter Bunny and was accompanied by the firm’s therapy dog Jimmy.

Touring the homes in Standish and Wigan, the pair distributed more than 100 eggs to staff at Lakeside, Worthington Lake, Windsor House and Norley Hall care homes.

Millennium Care staff were treated to Easter Eggs for their continued hard workMillennium Care staff were treated to Easter Eggs for their continued hard work
Gail said: “I think it was a great opportunity to thank our core staff for all the hard work and dedication they give every day.

“It was a humbling experience giving back to all our Millennium Care staff over the Easter period. As a care group, our staff never stop and always give 100 per cent for our residents, so it was heart-warming to give them all an Easter surprise.”

