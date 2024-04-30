Wigan care home under new ownership
Dovehaven Care Home Group continues its strategic expansion with the recent completion of the acquisition of Ashton View Nursing Home in Wigan. This latest addition to the Dovehaven family underscores the company's commitment to providing exceptional care and support to individuals with nursing needs and those living with dementia across the north west.
Ashton View Nursing Home, is a well-established care facility in the heart of the town, boasting 58 registered beds and a dedicated team of compassionate colleagues, delivering person-centered care tailored to meet the unique needs of each resident. With a focus on maintaining dignity, independence, and quality of life, Ashton View Nursing Home aligns with Dovehaven's mission to provide exemplary care to everyone, no matter their financial background and give support to the elderly and their families.
The new owners of Ashton View, also operate Dean Wood Manor care home in Orrell, along with twenty other residential and nursing homes across the north west of England. Dean Wood Manor provides specialist nursing care for residents living with dementia and other mental health conditions. The acquisition of Ashton View, only a few minutes down the road, is intended to compliment the care available to residents in the local area.
Jenny Davies, CEO of Dovehaven Care Homes said:
"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Ashton View Nursing Home, marking another significant milestone in Dovehaven's journey of growth and expansion. As we continue to enhance our presence within the senior care industry, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering compassionate, person-centered care to every individual we serve. We look forward to welcoming the residents and staff of Ashton View into the Dovehaven family and building upon the strong foundation of care excellence established at the home."
This acquisition comes on the heels of Dovehaven's recent purchase of Avonleigh Gardens Care Home, little over one month ago, demonstrating the company's rapid growth and expansion within the care sector. By adding Ashton View Nursing Home to its portfolio, Dovehaven further solidifies its position as a leading provider of high-quality care services in the region.
The acquisition of Ashton View Nursing Home reflects Dovehaven Care Home Group's strategic vision for the future, as it seeks to broaden its reach and impact within the care community. With a focus on quality, teamwork, and continuous improvement, Dovehaven remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of care and service across all its care homes and aims to elevate the standards of care for all residents in the region.