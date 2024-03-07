Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family-run provider is committed to supporting local causes that benefit the communities their homes and residents are connected to.

The Brick, supporting Wigan and Leigh, has a long history as an anti-poverty charity offering services to people who are at risk of, or transitioning through, homelessness, financial hardship or crisis.

This week Millennium Care donated £1,000 worth of essential food supplies including cereal, long-life milk, tinned desserts, biscuits, snacks, rice, tinned meat and baby food.

Jane Webb, Marketing & Communication Manager at The Brick, said:

“A huge thank you to Millennium Care who have donated £1,000 worth of food items to our Food Community shop. After we put out a plea on social media, they came to our rescue and brought a mountain of food to help replenish our empty shelves.

“It’s shocking that in 2024 there are families in our local communities who are making heart-breaking decisions every day about whether to heat their homes, pay their bills, or feed their children.

“We’re very grateful for the support of local businesses such as Millennium Care, who are helping the fight against poverty and homelessness in Wigan & Leigh borough.”

Stacey Astin, Regional Manager at Millennium Care, said:

“As a company, we were well aware of the amazing work The Brick did before we saw their plea so we’re glad we’ve been able to provide additional support.

“Distributing these essential supplies and meeting their team was an eye-opening experience to the difficulties people face in our local communities. It’s provided us with a better understanding of what we can do as a local business to support their amazing work and we’re looking forward to doing that soon.

“Millennium Care wants to improve its giving and has already committed over £16,000 to charities, community organisations and local initiatives in 2024, this is just the beginning!”

For more information on Millennium Care, visit: https://www.millennium-care.co.uk/