Wigan care village takes on former supermarket community champion

Charlene Frodsham

Belong Wigan, at Platt Bridge, has recruited Charlene Frodsham to its team.

Charlene, who became well known in Wigan in her previous role as Asda’s community champion at its Robin Park superstore, takes on the role of experience co-ordinator at the Millers Lane venue.

Gill Menguy, general manager at Belong Wigan, said: “Fostering a vibrant community is a vital part of Belong’s ethos and we are delighted to have Charlene on board.

“She has already brought great energy and positivity to the post, bringing a wealth of experience and new ideas to the team, and helping us to extend the opportunities available to our

customers.”

Initially from a customer service background, Charlene’s enthusiasm and cheerful nature prompted her to take on the role of community champion for the supermarket brand Asda.

At the supermarket she organised community challenges and fund-raising activities for local groups and charities, including those which provide dementia care and support for adults with learning disabilities.

When donating board games to Belong, she was “blown away” by the set-up, which far exceeded her expectations of a typical care provider.

On learning about the vacancy of experience coordinator, Charlene says she was excited to apply.

She said: “All I want from the role is to make residents happy.

“I love seeing that sparkle in their eyes.

“Those little things that make people smile add up and will help support their wellbeing longer term.”

Belong runs a wide range of activities at its care villages and has been able to continue its residents’ programme throughout the pandemic, taking precautions to ensure all activities are Covid-secure.

As restrictions ease, Belong is hoping to safely resume its Experience Day Programme, where sessions, including arts and crafts, music and fitness, will be extended to the wider community.