Wigan carer makes big gesture by producing memory bears for families

Diane Cann, a former House Assistant at Worthington Lake Care Home, a dementia specialist home which is part of the Millennium Care Group, left her post in November after more than four years at the home.

Worthington Lake Care Home is part of the Millennium Care Group which has five homes across Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

Having built close relationships with the home’s residents and families she has continued to support them after the loss of a loved one.

Dianne Cann and Norma Richardson enjoying a moment last summer.

A Memory Bear is a special teddy made from the clothing of a loved one who has passed away. They can provide comfort and be made from a multitude of items.

Diane has made three bears in total, most recently making one for the family of Norma Richardson, a resident she had a great relationship with who sadly passed in January:

Diane said:

“I do a bit of sowing, but I have never made anything like this before. A couple of the girls asked me at home, so I thought why not?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The family’s responses have been great, they’ve been overwhelmed. I don’t do it for praise, I do it for them. I try and personalise the bears, Norma loved wearing jewellery so has a pearl necklace.

“Right from Norma coming in we just clicked. She was an emotional lady and she loved telling me about the cruises she’d been on. I have a lot of experience with dementia, you get to know people and how they’re feeling, and it was great getting to know her.”

Trudy Murray, Norma’s daughter, said:

“I was really made up, it was lovely. She chose all the jumpers that my mum wore, her favourite ones and even personalised it with some little pearls. I was really pleased. The bears just sitting on my bed at the moment, it’s so special.

“My mum was at Worthington for about two and half years, she really liked Dianne who really looked after her when she moved in. There’s even a photo of them sitting on a bench together, my mum loved her!”