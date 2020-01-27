Wigan catering boss lands key lobbying role

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has elected a Wigan entrepreneur to head up local grassroots lobbying activity across Greater Manchester.

FSB’s volunteer elections have seen Anne Lambelin chosen to join the business group as Area Leader.

Ms Lambelin, who runs a catering business called Empty Plates with her partner, said: “I’m delighted to have been elected to this key role within FSB Greater Manchester.

“My main job now is to ensure the voice of small businesses across the city-region is heard loud and clear.

“The year 2020 is going to be a critical moment in time for the business community.

“Not only do we have Britain’s departure from the EU, but there are plans afoot for a Clean Air Zone in Greater Manchester, and our high streets are under pressure like never before.

“And we are at the beginning of a long journey to decarbonise the Greater Manchester economy that for many firms – large and small – will be a testing time.

“These are all significant issues for small businesses here, and it’s really important that their views and concerns are heard by decision makers at the very top.

“I will be doing my best to make sure that is the case,”

She added: “In May we also have elections to select the next metro mayor for Greater Manchester, so it’s a fantastic time to take this role on with so much happening.”

Ms Lambelin also revealed the FSB will be running business surgeries across the region this year for any business experiencing particular hardships, and urged any who are to get in touch.

She said: “As the largest business organisation in the UK, FSB is here to help in any way we can.

“If you’re a business owner with a problem, please get in touch to see how we can help.”

If you are a business owner based in Greater Manchester and would like to contact Ms Lambelin, she can be contacted on anne.lambelin@fsb.org.uk