Wigan charity shop transformed thanks to help from businesses and volunteers

The Brick’s shop on Gidlow Lane – which has been operating for nearly 50 years – has a fresh new look thanks to the help of local businesses.

Eight volunteers from Kraft Heinz, in Kitt Green, worked with the team at The Brick on the shop’s refresh, doing 112 hours of work there.

Businesses and volunteers came together to celebrate the reopening of The Brick's shop on Gidlow Lane

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Property services contractor Bell provided materials and manpower to ensure the refurbishment project was completed on time.

The opening day was celebrated by staff, volunteers and businesses, who came together to unveil the charity shop’s new look.

The Brick’s anti-poverty director Claire Taylor said: “We are excited to be unveiling the new look Gidlow Lane charity shop and I would encourage customers old and new to stop by and see for themselves the amazing transformation that has been made.

“I want to thank Kraft Heinz, Bell and all the businesses who have donated materials and their time to make this refresh project a reality, as without their support we wouldn’t have been able to achieve what we have, in just a few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am proud of our team at The Brick and all of our volunteers who have also helped with the project, and we are all looking forward to welcoming our loyal customers back, and any new customers who would like to stop by to find a bargain and to support The Brick.”