News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial

Wigan charity shop transformed thanks to help from businesses and volunteers

The tills are ringing once again at a Wigan charity shop as its doors reopened after a revamp.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The Brick’s shop on Gidlow Lane – which has been operating for nearly 50 years – has a fresh new look thanks to the help of local businesses.

Eight volunteers from Kraft Heinz, in Kitt Green, worked with the team at The Brick on the shop’s refresh, doing 112 hours of work there.

Read More
Cafe run by people getting treatment for drug and alcohol abuse opens in Wigan
Businesses and volunteers came together to celebrate the reopening of The Brick's shop on Gidlow LaneBusinesses and volunteers came together to celebrate the reopening of The Brick's shop on Gidlow Lane
Businesses and volunteers came together to celebrate the reopening of The Brick's shop on Gidlow Lane
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Property services contractor Bell provided materials and manpower to ensure the refurbishment project was completed on time.

The opening day was celebrated by staff, volunteers and businesses, who came together to unveil the charity shop’s new look.

The Brick’s anti-poverty director Claire Taylor said: “We are excited to be unveiling the new look Gidlow Lane charity shop and I would encourage customers old and new to stop by and see for themselves the amazing transformation that has been made.

“I want to thank Kraft Heinz, Bell and all the businesses who have donated materials and their time to make this refresh project a reality, as without their support we wouldn’t have been able to achieve what we have, in just a few days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am proud of our team at The Brick and all of our volunteers who have also helped with the project, and we are all looking forward to welcoming our loyal customers back, and any new customers who would like to stop by to find a bargain and to support The Brick.”

The shop is open from 9.30am to 4.30pm on weekdays and from 10am to 3pm on Saturdays.

Related topics:Wigan