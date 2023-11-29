Wigan charity shops providing festive bargains to help raise funds this Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
Age UK, which has outlets in Ashton, Leigh and Wigan, boasts many goods that can be bought as presents, stocking fillers, party outfits and accessories – with proceeds going towards supporting lonely older people.
Items include festive homeware and decorations, clothing and accessories, and pre-loved items such as toys, books and games for even the hardest-to-please gift recipient.
Customers also have the chance to get their hands on limited edition items from The Wombles who have been working closely with Age UK all year to help people become more sustainable.
Celebrating The Wombles’ 50th anniversary, products available in Age UK shops include badges, calendars and a range of greeting cards - perfect for festive gifts and stocking fillers.
The champions of all things environmental have helped bring in 1.8 million bags of donated items, all of which have been sold on to be loved again.
This Christmas Age UK will once again be raising awareness of older people who find themselves feeling lonely and isolated throughout the year, but especially at Christmas time.
Almost a million older people acorss the UK say that they often feel lonely and money raised will go towards funding vital servicessuch as the free adbive line and Telephone Friendship Services.
Leigh shop manager Sharon Davies said: “We’re excited to be getting the Age UK Leigh shop ready for Christmas and have a wide range of clothes, toys, books and other items that could make individual gifts for family and friends.
“Shopping in the Age UK Leigh shop is the great way of finding affordable and unique items, whilst helping to reduce waste and landfill.
"All items sold help raise much-needed funds for Age UK, so the charity can continue supporting lonely older people throughout the festive season and beyond.”
The Age UK Leigh shop is also encouraging people to donate any unwanted, quality items. People make their donations worth an extra 25 per cent for the charity by signing up to Gift Aid. Simply filling out a basic form when dropping off donations means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the government for every £1 that is raised from donated goods and it won’t cost you a penny!