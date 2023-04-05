News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
1 hour ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
2 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
2 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
5 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
8 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested

Wigan children to receive an Easter treat thanks to chocolate egg appeal

A generous initiative set up by a staff member at one of the Grand Arcade stores will help the less fortunate children across Wigan.

By Matt Pennington
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Set up by Jackie Weller at Poundland and Pep & Co, she will be seeking for doantions of Easter eggs that will then be distributed by The One House Community Centre in Aspull.

Lee Collinson, clothing manager at Pep & Co said: "I’d like to give special thanks to all our cust omers for their support and kind donations of Easter eggs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are delighted to be able to support The One House Community Centre and the fantastic work they do for local families.”

The Easter Egg Appeal will help less fortunate families across Wigan.The Easter Egg Appeal will help less fortunate families across Wigan.
The Easter Egg Appeal will help less fortunate families across Wigan.
Most Popular

The One House is a non-profit organisation whose aim is to serve the community and improve the lives of those around them by providing support that will make a long-lasting difference.

The donations are now ready to be delivered to the homes of many who are ready to mark the Easter holiday and brighten the celebration up for the families who need it."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Residents urged to play their part during busy Easter weekend and doctors’ strik...

The Little Kitchen also supported the Easter Egg Appeal for the first time this year. Jordan Homer, general manager, said: “The Little Kitchen is always looking at ways to support our local community; when the staff heard about the appeal they were keen to get involved.

"Big thanks to all our customers who donated, it’s much appreciated and will be lovely to know we have all helped create a smile on Easter Sunday.”

More information about the appeal can be found on the Grand Arcade facebook page.

Grand ArcadeWiganPoundland