Set up by Jackie Weller at Poundland and Pep & Co, she will be seeking for doantions of Easter eggs that will then be distributed by The One House Community Centre in Aspull.

Lee Collinson, clothing manager at Pep & Co said: "I’d like to give special thanks to all our cust omers for their support and kind donations of Easter eggs.

"We are delighted to be able to support The One House Community Centre and the fantastic work they do for local families.”

The Easter Egg Appeal will help less fortunate families across Wigan.

The One House is a non-profit organisation whose aim is to serve the community and improve the lives of those around them by providing support that will make a long-lasting difference.

The donations are now ready to be delivered to the homes of many who are ready to mark the Easter holiday and brighten the celebration up for the families who need it."

The Little Kitchen also supported the Easter Egg Appeal for the first time this year. Jordan Homer, general manager, said: “The Little Kitchen is always looking at ways to support our local community; when the staff heard about the appeal they were keen to get involved.

"Big thanks to all our customers who donated, it’s much appreciated and will be lovely to know we have all helped create a smile on Easter Sunday.”