Wigan cleaning firm achieves top safety accreditation
Alcumus SafeContractor is a leading accreditation scheme that recognises rigorous standards in health and safety management among contractors. It is employed by numerous organisations in the UK, including SMEs and FTSE 100 companies.
As a rapidly growing company serving a diverse range of sectors, including Corporate, Real Estate, Education, Retail, Healthcare, and Public sectors, Global Lifelines Cleaning Services has consistently prioritised health and safety in all its operations. The SafeContractor accreditation is a testament to the company’s rigorous approach to risk management and compliance.
The decision to pursue SafeContractor accreditation was driven by the company’s desire to maintain consistent standards across its operations. This accreditation exemplifies the company’s unwavering commitment to promoting health and safety in the workplace.
Gemma Archibald, Divisional CEO of Alcumus SafeContractor, commented, “Major organisations can’t afford to risk employing contractors without solid health and safety policies in place. More companies should recognize the importance of implementing good risk management as Global Lifelines Cleaning Services has done. The company’s high standard sets an example that we hope will be followed by other sector companies. SafeContractor plays a crucial role in assisting our clients in meeting their compliance needs while guiding their contractors through the accreditation process.”
Global Lifelines Cleaning Services is committed to providing a safe and healthy working environment for its employees and clients. This accreditation further strengthens the company’s reputation as a trusted and reliable partner in the cleaning industry.
