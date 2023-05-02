The Honeysuckle on Pool Street has been completely transformed with a new bar, new furniture, and an entire redecoration to ensure a welcoming look and feel when it opens to customers on Thursday, May 4.

Meanwhile its outside beer garden has had a shelter installed over the decking area to ensure use all year round.

The new operator is Tara Wade, who has a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry. The Honeysuckle is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 165 pubs across England, Scotland, and Wales.

Street view of the Honeysuckle pub, Pool Street, Wigan

Tara said: “The pub looks fantastic, and I can’t believe the transformation. I’m really excited to get behind the bar, meet all our customers and support our local community. We’ll be starting off by collecting food for a local food bank and donations to get a defibrillator installed.

“Pubs are the hub of their community, and we can’t wait to be the hub of Wigan.”

For opening night, the pub will be celebrating with a fizz reception, entertainment, and performance from singer, Tom Byrom, followed by a weekend of live sports and karaoke.

Handout supplied by Proper Pubs of the new beer garden at the Honeysuckle pub

The Honeysuckle will offer a wide range of drinks, including Wine Wednesday, where customers can get £2 off a bottle; Fizz Friday, offering customers a bottle of fizz for £10, along with cocktails, bottle and shot deals throughout the week.

It will also provide Sky and BT Sports, as well as hosting a pool and darts team. Customers can also expect regular karaoke nights and entertainment. Additionally, the pub will host charity events throughout the year to support local causes. Tara’s first aim is to raise money to install a lifesaving defibrillator at the Honeysuckle.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “I’m really excited about the opening of the Honeysuckle. The team have worked hard on the refurbishment, and we’re just finalising the finishing touches, ready to open in just a weeks’ time."