Wigan construction 'diamond' lands national award
Julie White, the MD of Wigan-based D-Drill & Sawing, chair of Build UK and chair of the Drilling & Sawing Association, won the Construction Businesswoman Award at the Great British Businesswoman Awards at Leonardo St Paul’s in London.
There were a range of awards handed out on the night covering a variety of sectors to celebrate and support women in business across the UK, with Julie taking home the prize for construction in recognition of her passion for the industry.
The judges said: “Julie won this award for her passionate leadership, resilience in steering D-Drill through challenges, and tireless advocacy for the construction industry and SMEs.”
Julie’s Ince company, which has offices across the UK, brings through apprentices to support its work delivering diamond-drilling, concrete-sawing and other services such as pull-testing.
She is a strong advocate for the sector at the highest level, including with Government and directly to No10.
Julie will also play a key role in Open Doors 2025, an initiative led by Build UK that will see hundreds of construction sites and workplaces open up from March 17 to March 22 so the public – especially young people – can find out more about a career in the industry.
It is the latest in a long list of awards picked up by both Julie individually and the business and she said she would use any additional profile to ‘talk-up’ construction as a great career.
She said:
“I was honoured and humbled to pick up the Construction Businesswoman Award at the Great British Businesswoman Awards.
"It was an honour just to be there in the company of so many incredible people, and to win the award was the icing on the cake.