Wigan contact centre to create 100 jobs

Coun Yvonne Klieve cuts the birthday cake

The announcement was made as customer experience company Interact celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Interact is a leading CX (customer experience) outsourcing specialist, which partners with many of the world’s leading brands to deliver award-winning CX, sales and digital messaging services.

As it proudly celebrates a decade since its foundation, the firm has announced the further expansion of its UK operations.

Sam Powell joins in the celebrations

The Mayor of Wigan, Coun Yvonne Klieve, was among guests at its Trencherfield Mill base to mark the occasion and the new jobs.

This growth follows Interact’s continued success serving some of the world’s leading organisations, many of whom have been partners for much of the last decade.

The expansion will ensure that extra capacity is created for current client growth as well as new client wins.

Coun Klieve said: “Interact is a business that has consistently grown and developed over the years, providing more opportunities for local people and beyond to get into employment. We’re delighted to have them based in the borough and to see this further growth.”

Neil Barber, managing director of Interact North West, said: “Our staff and clients are at the forefront of celebrations as they are the reason for our success. Without them Interact would not be celebrating 10 years and set for continued growth.

“We’re proud to be bringing 100 new jobs to the community. Since setting up the business in 2011 we have worked hard as a team to develop a leading CX business, delivering positive interactions to customers each and every day.”

The celebrations were made even more special, by the appearance of Wigan Warriors Rugby legend Sam Powell at the contact centre.

Mr Barber said: “We were thrilled that Sam Powell from Wigan Warriors could join Interact and help our team to continue with our celebrations. Our staff and clients are at the forefront of our celebrations, and we wanted to make sure we marked the occasion.

"Having Sam Powell, a Wigan Warriors legend on-site, was amazing and helped us thank our fabulous team who have worked incredibly hard to develop Interact into what it is today, a leading CX business."

Neil Perring, founder of Interact, added: “We’re thrilled to celebrate 10 years of Interact and enjoy this milestone. Interact was created by talented and experienced industry professionals, many of whom are still leading our business today. ”

The Company has UK contact centres in Wigan and Richmond, and offers offshore facilities from South Africa.