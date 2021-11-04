Wigan council homes to be fitted with revolutionary tech that saves cash and energy

Windowsills in council properties will be fitted with Thermocill, an eco-friendly device designed to enable a room to heat up quicker while reducing energy use.

Independently verified by the Energy Saving Trust, it is set to be installed in 2,000 homes every year and help the council reach its goal to be net carbon-neutral by 2035.

Newton-le-Willows inventor Keith Rimmer is the founder and chief executive of Thermocill which has been scientifically proven by the scientists and engineers at Salford Energy House and University of Manchester.

Dave Lyon (assistant director for environment, Wigan Council), Paul Barton (director for environment, Wigan Council), Angie Brabbs (scheme manager, The Rowans), Keith Rimmer (inventor, founder and chief executive, Thermocill), Councillor Susan Gambles (cabinet portfolio holder for housing, Wigan Council)

He said: “We are delighted to announce our work with Wigan Council, which will see thousands of people benefit from warmer homes for lower energy costs.”

Wigan Council environment director Paul Barton said: “It was important for us to find a solution that would help us work towards our carbon reduction targets, while also bringing benefits to our tenants.

“Thermocill was a really good fit for us and our tenants, bringing the potential to reduce a tenant’s heating bill by eight per cent, which is significant given the pending rises in energy costs.”

About 2,000 of Wigan Council’s 22,000 houses become vacant every year. Thermocill will be fitted in these properties as part of usual refurbishment work carried out before new tenants move in.

Keith Rimmer holding two Thermocill components

The device is fitted beneath any windowsill located above a radiator and creates a wall of warm air in front of the window. This air reduces both the amount of cold air entering the house and the amount of warm air leaking out via the windows. Reducing condensation means less damp and improved air quality.

