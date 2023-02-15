Unveiled at the recent Believe in Business Festival, the flagship scheme is open to firms across the borough.

Apprenticeships help businesses to grow their own, develop skills for their future workforce, and at the same time create much-needed employment with training for younger people.

Coun David Molyneux

Coun David Molyneux, Leader of Wigan Council, said: “Apprenticeships are really valuable; for local businesses to bolster and build their workforce, and young people to get onto a career path, and to ‘earn while they learn’.

“The Council has invested nearly £2m in apprentice schemes in recent years, with more than 500 young people starting apprenticeships with local businesses.

“The FAB programme will build on this, providing funding to help business provide further apprenticeships in our borough.”

To access the grant funding, a business must have a location in the borough and have fewer than 250 employees.

They must also be setting up a new apprenticeship and recruiting someone aged 16 to 24 who lives in the borough.

Businesses must also pay at least National Minimum Wage for the apprentice’s age.

This is higher than the Apprentice Wage, ensuring vacancies are attractive to the best candidates.

There are two levels of grant available to local businesses; the £3k basic grant, and a £5k enhanced grant available to businesses that select their apprentice from the council’s talent pool.

The talent pool is made up of a selection of apprentice-ready young people identified by our employment and skills programmes, including looked after children and care leavers, young people with special educational needs and disabilities, and those who are not in employment, education or training.

Coun Molyneux said: “This FAB grant is a superb scheme for local businesses to expand their workforce, while getting some help with the added costs from the council.

“I know what a fantastic opportunity apprenticeships can present, and I have seen the incredible work of our apprentices at the council.

"In 2021 we pledged to create 100 new apprenticeship and graduate jobs within the town hall.

"The following year, this target was met and we pledged to create another 100.