Wigan couple expand business by opening movie-themed milkshake bar

Scott and Kayley Parkinson

Scott Parkinson was furloughed from his online gaming company and he and wife Kayley were relying on food parcels to feed their four children.

But they are now forging new careers after setting up Parky’s Pics in November, offering a cinema experience for people in their own homes.

It proved to be so successful that they have been able to use the proceeds to open a movie-themed milkshake bar in Higher Ince.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott, from Spring View, said: “It stemmed from the cinema hires we started in November. We were doing large screens because no-one had anything to do and nowhere was open. We did projectors and screen hire and it exploded. After one review on Facebook, it went from having one hire to 70 or 80.”

The pair had hired an at-home cinema from a firm charging around £125 and thought they could do better.

They bought one 80-inch home cinema screen and projector, coupling it with a small bluetooth speaker.

But as more and more bookings came in, they were able to purchase more equipment, so now have seven screens, projectors, speakers of various sizes and a 14ft inflatable outdoor

screen.

Scott said: “We have had it booked for a wedding speech and for people to watch Love Island. During the Euros we were fully booked.”

They already have bookings for the rest of the year, but business has slowed a little since coronavirus restrictions were lifted and cinemas and other venues reopened.

But rather than rest on their laurels, Scott, 34, and Kayley, 28, decided to branch out and open a milkshake bar, which is located opposite KFC on Ince Green Lane.

They sell a range of milkshakes with film-inspired names, such as Harry Popcorn and Star Mars, as well as coffees and doughnuts.

While the milkshake bar has only been open for business for a week, it is already proving to be popular.

It was Kayley’s dream to have her own shop, and she is working behind the counter while Scott delivers orders placed via Wigan Eats and Deliveroo.

Work is still taking place in the building ready for customers to be able to dine there later this year.

To find out more, go to www.facebook.com/parkyspics1.