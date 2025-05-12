The public is being given a chance to have its say on new plans that threaten a Wigan community’s last piece of green belt – and the future of a famous farm.

The land, known as The Bell, where Latham House Farm stands between junction 26 of the M6 and Spring Road, at Kitt Green, has been named in the draft Local Plan for Wigan as an area for potential “high-quality” employment development.

Furious farming couple Jimmy and Gillian Morris, whose family has tended the land for more than 100 years and have no intention of budging.

Jimmy, 78, said: “It happened nine years ago, when this came up. Eventually, they said the land would stay in the Green Belt for at least the next 25 years.

Gillian Morris and son Andrew with one of the donkeys taking a break from Blackpool Beach

“They [developers and Wigan council] keep trying this. We’re angry because they won’t leave us alone. We’ve been here for 100 years.”

On Wednesday May 14 a public consultation event will take place at Pemberton Masonic Hall from 2pm to 7pm.

A handbill sent to residents reminding them of the consultation reads: “The Latham Lane farm is under threat from developers.

"There are plans for a road from the M6 slip road to Spring Road, Kitt Green, and possible industrial units.

"Have your say!”

Objections can ben sent to www.wigan.gov.uk/futurewigan2040

A Save the Bell Greenbelt from Development Facebook group has also been set up.

A report accompanying the draft plan speaks of “risks”, saying: “They primarily concern the proposals to release Green Belt land to create more job opportunities in the borough.

“This is likely to prompt strong opposition, primarily from people who live locally to a site.

“We are working with the media and communications team to help get the right messages out at the right times and in the right ways.”