A Wigan town centre restaurant will close its doors for the last time on Christmas Eve, with bosses citing the current economic climate for calling it a day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Black Pepper on Library Street, posted on social media to inform customers that they had made the tough decision to stop trading after five and a half years in business. The reason being that the cost of living crisis has become too severe for the small business to handle.

The eatery shared its appreciation for customers who had visited over the years and helped the owners to achieve their dreams and confirmed that they will be open for a final six weeks from November 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Pepper, Library Street, will close on Christmas Eve

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the post, Beki and Andy from The Black Pepper said: “We want to thank you all, this has been the hardest decision we've ever had to make but we have to put our family first. We hope to see you all very soon. All our love and best wishes, Beki and Andy and the Black Pepper Team”

Customers shared their sadness, one commenting: “I'm so sad. You're my favourite restaurant and I was so looking forward to celebrating my 60th at yours next year. Thank you for your beautiful food. We hope to dine with you again before the end.”

Another said: “So sorry to hear this, we will be in before you finish and wish you all the success and happiness in whatever you do next, you have to do what's best for you.”