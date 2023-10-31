Wigan eatery to close permanently due to tough current climate
The Black Pepper on Library Street, posted on social media to inform customers that they had made the tough decision to stop trading after five and a half years in business. The reason being that the cost of living crisis has become too severe for the small business to handle.
The eatery shared its appreciation for customers who had visited over the years and helped the owners to achieve their dreams and confirmed that they will be open for a final six weeks from November 10.
In the post, Beki and Andy from The Black Pepper said: “We want to thank you all, this has been the hardest decision we've ever had to make but we have to put our family first. We hope to see you all very soon. All our love and best wishes, Beki and Andy and the Black Pepper Team”
Customers shared their sadness, one commenting: “I'm so sad. You're my favourite restaurant and I was so looking forward to celebrating my 60th at yours next year. Thank you for your beautiful food. We hope to dine with you again before the end.”
Another said: “So sorry to hear this, we will be in before you finish and wish you all the success and happiness in whatever you do next, you have to do what's best for you.”
Reservations can be made by calling 01942 396636 or via email on [email protected].