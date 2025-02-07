Antony Grace, director of Wigan-based ASH Integrated Services has been appointed as an enterprise adviser for Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

This prestigious role sees him work with Dean Trust Rose Bridge High at Ince to bridge the gap between education and industry, providing invaluable insights and guidance to help young people prepare for the world of work.

Enterprise advisers (EAs) are business leaders who volunteer their time to support school and college leaders in developing strong careers education programmes.

Mr Grace wants to ensure students gain the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive in chosen careers, particularly within the mechanical, electrical, and renewable energy industries.

Image shows Antony Grace surrounded by students from Ince based Deans Trust Rose Bridge High School

His appointment follows a 20-year personal journey during which he has started and grown three businesses, albeit not without challenges.

In 2009, during the economic downturn, Mr Grace lost his first business, which led to personal bankruptcy and the loss of his home.

Despite this setback, he used the experience as a learning opportunity, rebuilding his career and developing a deep understanding of what it takes to start, grow, and sustain a business.

His story of resilience and determination now fuels his passion for mentoring others.

Image Shows Company Director Antony Grace Supporting Students at Local Careers Fayre

He said: “I’ve learned things you can’t teach in a classroom, through both success and failure.

“I want to use my experience to help young people and aspiring entrepreneurs make informed decisions and avoid the mistakes that I made. If I can prevent even one person from going through what I did, then this role will be worth it.”

A commitment to education and business collaboration, Mr Grace’s involvement in the Enterprise Adviser Network aligns with ASH Integrated Services’ wider commitment to education and career development.

The company, specialising in mechanical and electrical engineering, has long supported initiatives that connect businesses with schools, including conducting mock interviews, mentoring students, and highlighting opportunities in engineering and the wider built environment sector.

His role as an EA will both benefit students and help strengthen ties between the business community and education sector, ensuring that young people are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed.

As Mr Grace embarks on this new journey, ASH Integrated Services looks forward to supporting his work and contributing to the development of Greater Manchester’s future workforce.

His story is a testament to the power of perseverance, learning from experience, and giving back to the community.

For more information about ASH Integrated Services and its work in education and business development, visit https://ashintegratedservices.co.uk/ email [email protected] or ring 0161 518 4232.