Wigan engineering boss appointed a GM enterprise adviser
This prestigious role sees him work with Dean Trust Rose Bridge High at Ince to bridge the gap between education and industry, providing invaluable insights and guidance to help young people prepare for the world of work.
Enterprise advisers (EAs) are business leaders who volunteer their time to support school and college leaders in developing strong careers education programmes.
Mr Grace wants to ensure students gain the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive in chosen careers, particularly within the mechanical, electrical, and renewable energy industries.
His appointment follows a 20-year personal journey during which he has started and grown three businesses, albeit not without challenges.
In 2009, during the economic downturn, Mr Grace lost his first business, which led to personal bankruptcy and the loss of his home.
Despite this setback, he used the experience as a learning opportunity, rebuilding his career and developing a deep understanding of what it takes to start, grow, and sustain a business.
His story of resilience and determination now fuels his passion for mentoring others.
He said: “I’ve learned things you can’t teach in a classroom, through both success and failure.
“I want to use my experience to help young people and aspiring entrepreneurs make informed decisions and avoid the mistakes that I made. If I can prevent even one person from going through what I did, then this role will be worth it.”