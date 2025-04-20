Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Other parties have had their say over the creation of an HMO for ex-prisoners with drug issues on a residential street as neighbours’ anger remains undimmed.

But as locals prepare to present a 750-name petition to Wigan Council objecting to the conversion of the home without their consultation, definitive answers as to who gave it the nod and who liaised with whom remain elusive.

Earlier this week Wigan Today revealed that an end-terrace property on Beech Hall Street, Gidlow, was being turned into a house in multiple occupation and that those living in the area had only just discovered that it was to be occupied by people recently released from jail, specifically those with addiction problems.

Martin Catherall and Kate Lawson, who live next door, had already put their home on the market, but when they told the estate agent about the new neighbours they were immediately advised to reduce the home’s price by £20,000.

Around 100 residents attended a meeting about the Beech Hall Street HMO

Since then around 100 people have attended a public meeting at Beech Hill Book Cycle to which local politicians, the landlords, charity Nacro – which places ex-offenders in homes – and the police were invited. But the only one of those to attend was local councillor Phyll Cullen who promised to write to the council.

However, some of the parties have now issued statements to Wigan Today, although they don't answer all the residents’ questions.

A spokesperson for Nacro said: “Nacro delivers the Community Accommodation Service Tier 2 (CAS-2) on behalf of the Ministry of Justice across England and Wales providing short-term accommodation and support for people leaving prison. Nacro offer people accommodation and support to turn their lives around, as well as working closely with probation, where applicable, to monitor any risk. Having stable housing on release from prison is key in reducing reoffending.

"Before housing people in properties, and as part of our due diligence, we consult with the local authority, local police and local probation services as to the suitability of the property.

The house at the centre of the row on Beech Hall Street, Gidlow

"Part of this process includes the provision of information to neighbours either side of the property explaining who Nacro are and giving appropriate contact details in the event of them having questions or queries.

"We can confirm that we adhered to this process for this property and we have been in communication with neighbours following a concern that was raised.

"It is in the best interests of the community that people leaving prison are housed and given the best chance to turn their lives around.

"We are committed to working with local residents to facilitate understanding of the importance of the work Nacro does and our staff work tirelessly to ensure this process is well managed and closely monitored.

"We are focused on working towards solutions that best serve the whole community."

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “This service is not commissioned, funded or delivered by the council, and the provider is able to set up a HMO provision on this scale without consultation with either the council or the community.

"As such, the council has no ability or right to require that a consultation be carried out by the service provider.”

The authority said the contract is overseen by HM Prison and Probation Services, and Nacro who make an agreement with the owner of the property directly.

Regarding “consultation” with the council about this property: the council, GMP and probation services are all informed about potential locations and given an opportunity to provide comment with a limited scope of matters taken into consideration.

But the council said it had no decision-making powers, and does not “license” these types of properties, as has been suggested by some.

It added that if any issues arise, the town hall would expect Nacro to manage them “in line with their well-established governance procedures.”

Wigan Today approached the owners of the property who said they had faced a lot of abuse from residents since the issue of the HMO was first raised and did not want to make a comment other than to say it was their belief that the matter revolved around conversations between Nacro and Wigan Council.

Ms Lawson said: “There has to be some accountability with all this.

"Everyone is pointing a finger at everyone else and we the residents are stuck in the middle in an information vacuum.

"We are not unintelligent and we are not uncompassionate, but this is a heartbreaking situation for us, especially given the amount of money we will now lose on our house.

"Our values are contrary to how we are behaving now and that hurts in itself.

"We believe in the rehabilitation of offenders, but there are so many unanswered questions, particularly about monitoring of the residents and the safety of the rest of us.

"If someone from Nacro had come to the meeting and explained more, some of the fears people are harbouring might have been allayed, but when my husband rang Nacro inviting them to the meeting he effectively received a ‘get lost.’

"There were a lot of older people at that meeting too who have fearful questions unanswered.

"Nacro said that they had informed us about the development but the letter we eventually received the other day made no mention of ex-offenders. The first we knew about who was going to be living there was from a cleaner.

"We also need answers from the council, including how we can be compensated for the sudden slump in our house’s value.” Asked where she did think it would be appropriate to house ex-offenders if Brook Hall Street wasn’t the right location, Ms Laswon suggested the Coops building on Dorning Street where there would be drug support.

The local authority would have to consider a planning application if the Gidlow house had been a bigger HMO, but there will only be three residents in the property (for short periods) at any one time, so national law decrees that an application is not required.