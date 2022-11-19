News you can trust since 1853
Wigan eye care business throws a party as it celebrates a landmark anniversary

An eye specialist is celebrating 35 years of serving a Wigan community.

By Holly Pritchard
3 minutes ago - 2 min read

Suzanne Dennis, whose optometrist clinic is on Pole Street in Standish, says she is incredibly proud of the firm’s family and community-centred values, allowing the business to provide “exceptional eyecare” over the past three decades and more.

One in 10 social care jobs in Wigan was unfilled last year

In celebration of the anniversary, the company threw a party with the local community invited to join in on the fun. Guests also had the chance to take a look at the practice’s high-end brand collections, including Tom Ford, Tiffany & Co, and Etnia Barcelona.

Tthe Suzanne Dennis Team, including (from left to right) Paisley Owens ( optical receptionist / optometry student ), Suzanne Dennis, Kiera Lucas ( optometrist ), Martin Harwood ( dispensing optician ).

Director and optometrist Ms Dennis, said: “I came to work in Standish in 1987 and in 2005 bought the practice I had been working in. Standish in 2022 is a completely different place, changing from a village community to almost a small town.

“I have been committed to continued professional development investing in new technology to take the business forward and at the same time providing a friendly relaxed atmosphere for the whole family. As a small business we rely on the loyalty of our patients and I am proud to say I am still seeing many patients who have been coming to the practice from the beginning.

“We have a number of home-grown talents in the business and I’ve always made it a priority to promote the profession as a career choice.”

The practice has a team of highly skilled clinicians with long associations to the business, one being Kiera Lucas, who has been a patient at the practice since early childhood.

Anniversary festivities at Suzanne Dennis, including balloons and decorated ‘35’ cupcakes.

She started working on the Saturday shifts and on completion of her pre-registration year, has now qualified as an optometrist, tending to the eyes of the community with the same care and professionalism that inspired her to pursue her career.

