Suzanne Dennis, whose optometrist clinic is on Pole Street in Standish, says she is incredibly proud of the firm’s family and community-centred values, allowing the business to provide “exceptional eyecare” over the past three decades and more.

In celebration of the anniversary, the company threw a party with the local community invited to join in on the fun. Guests also had the chance to take a look at the practice’s high-end brand collections, including Tom Ford, Tiffany & Co, and Etnia Barcelona.

Tthe Suzanne Dennis Team, including (from left to right) Paisley Owens ( optical receptionist / optometry student ), Suzanne Dennis, Kiera Lucas ( optometrist ), Martin Harwood ( dispensing optician ).

Director and optometrist Ms Dennis, said: “I came to work in Standish in 1987 and in 2005 bought the practice I had been working in. Standish in 2022 is a completely different place, changing from a village community to almost a small town.

“I have been committed to continued professional development investing in new technology to take the business forward and at the same time providing a friendly relaxed atmosphere for the whole family. As a small business we rely on the loyalty of our patients and I am proud to say I am still seeing many patients who have been coming to the practice from the beginning.

“We have a number of home-grown talents in the business and I’ve always made it a priority to promote the profession as a career choice.”

The practice has a team of highly skilled clinicians with long associations to the business, one being Kiera Lucas, who has been a patient at the practice since early childhood.

Anniversary festivities at Suzanne Dennis, including balloons and decorated ‘35’ cupcakes.