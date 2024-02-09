Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of 85 businesses in the city-region have secured £1.8m matched funding from the Government-backed initiative from Made Smarter, adopting technologies such as sensors, robotics, 3D printing and artificial intelligence (AI).

Backed by £4.9m of private investment, these small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are forecasting the creation of 451 jobs and 890 upskilled roles, boosting the area’s economy by £69m.

Donna Edwards, programme director for Made Smarter

The latest wave to join Made Smarter is made up of 16 firms, including Avamco, which is based on Pagefield Industrial Estate and makes and installs hard-wearing solid surfaces.

Since 2019, SME manufacturers across the North West have invested £22m in new technologies,

forecasting the creation of almost 1,600 new jobs, over 2,850 upskilled roles, and adding £242m to the economy over the next three years.

With the Government committing to continue the North West adoption programme as part of a UK roll out, manufacturers are being urged to connect with Made Smarter to access the funded support on offer.

"This includes digital transformation workshops to create a digital roadmap, impartial and expert technology advice, leadership and skills training, as well as grant funding for digital internships and technology projects.

Donna Edwards, director of the Made Smarter Adoption Programme in the North West, said: “Our mission is to engage with the thousands of manufacturers out there who we are certain could benefit from our support. As such we are redoubling our efforts to reach more businesses and to inspire and inform them about the benefits of technology adoption.

"For many this may be helping them take the first step to digitise manual and paper-based systems or using sensors to capture vital production data. But for others with a digital infrastructure in place, they may be ready for more sophisticated, boundary-pushing technologies such as analytics, machine learning and AI, which are evolving at unprecedented speed.