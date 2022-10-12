Wigan firm bids farewell to longest-serving employee as she retires after 37 years

Ann Clarke is beginning her retirement after a long career working in administration for MGF, an excavations and structural support solutions company based in Ashton.

She joined the firm on April 12, 1985, after being interviewed and selected by owner and chairman Michael O’Hara.

On Wednesday 28th September 2022, MGF’s longest serving employee retired. Ann Clarke has worked for MGF for 37 years dealing with the administration side of the business and holds the record for the longest serving MGF employee.

But her mother Eileen also had to give the green light before she was able to start work.

Her first big task was to accompany Mr O’Hara into Manchester to buy the first company computer.

She very quickly demonstrated her hard work and dedication to the role and was able to use the computer to organise the company’s admin.

Ann became a key part of the team and employees have expressed how much she will be missed.

Operations manager Ronnie Ranson said: “Ann was very anxious after her A-levels and didn’t much enjoy her time book-keeping at a local furniture place, so when she applied for Michael’s advertisement for an admin assistant, her mum Eileen made sure to vet Michael before giving the seal of approval for her to join MGF.

"Michael remembers particularly panicking about the assurances he made to Eileen to look after Ann and hopes that he has fulfilled this.