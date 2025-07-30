Wigan firm commits to Real Living Wage
Their Living Wage commitment will see everyone working at the managed network solutions specialist in Goose Green receive a minimum hourly wage of £12.83, higher than the current Living wage of £12.60 and five per cent more than the government minimum for over-21s, which currently stands at £12.21 per hour.
In the North West, 16.8 per cent of all jobs pay less than the real Living Wage - around 510,000 jobs.
Despite this, Evolve has committed to pay the real Living Wage and provide a decent standard of living for all their workers.
The Living Wage Foundation’s real Living Wage remains the only UK wage rate independently calculated based on the cost of living, rising annually based on living costs.
It gives employers the confidence they are paying a wage that meets everyday needs, not just the government minimum.
Over 16,000 accredited employers have secured over £3.6bn of pay rises for low paid workers since 2011 and made a profound difference to millions of lives around the UK.
Alan Stephenson-Brown, CEO at Evolve Business Group said: “We are proud to have been accredited as a Living Wage employer and even prouder of the dedication of our people. At Evolve, we are committed to providing meaningful career paths in technology and want all our employees to know that their hard work will always be fairly compensated.