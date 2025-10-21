Wigan firm Connolly helps to transform rugby league facility

Connolly Ltd has completed the Netpar training facility in Chadderton.

Wigan firm Connolly Ltd has completed the first phase of the redevelopment of a rugby league club's training facility.

The project included the installation of new floodlights, regenerating and wrapping the pitch, and the creation of new offices, kitchens and physio rooms for the first team and pathway set-up at Oldham Rugby League Club.

Connolly provided more than 2,000 hours of development and volunteering time, in addition to a further 500 hours from its locally-based supply chain and other key stakeholders in planning and delivering the project.

The firm has also invested more than £80,000 worth of materials and plant and supported valued local suppliers and partners.

The Netpar training facility in Chadderton will also be used by ORLFC Foundation to host a range of community events, including a monthly coffee morning for former players, helping to combat elderly isolation, working closely with housing providers First Choice Homes Oldham, Great Places and Onward Homes, all of whom work with Connolly.

Having previously relied upon club volunteers for the majority of the upkeep of the facility, Oldham RLFC chairman Bill Quinn reached an agreement with Connolly to help redevelop the training base. The project coincided with a new partnership with Oldham-based IT solutions provider Netpar and the revamped training facility now bears its name.

The club has ambitious plans to expand the facility further to a Super League-standard multi-sport hub for the community over the coming years.

Mike Ford, managing director at Oldham RLFC, said: “The immediate impact of this project is clear and it is hard to believe how much the facility has been improved. We are incredibly grateful to Connolly and all of those local businesses that have helped us to reach this stage.

“We want to go further, and hopefully this is just the beginning. We ultimately want to add a community hub for education, a function room and a facility for multi-sports including astro-turf, 5-a-side pitches and tennis courts. We are not there yet but this latest transformation is a clear signal of our intent.”

Liam Norbury, managing director of Connolly Ltd, said: “The driving force for us was to help deliver a project that would bring meaningful positive change to the local community. I believe we’ve certainly achieved that ambition, with a new, contemporary training hub that will continue to support sport, exercise and healthy lifestyles for generations to come.

“It has been great to work with our partners and supply chain to support the club, and we will continue to do all we can to help them in their future endeavours.”

During the scheme, the firm was able to offer work experience to a local resident and set them on the pathway to a career in joinery.

Sean Long, head coach at Oldham RLFC and a former Wigan Warriors player, said: "The new facilities are a game-changer for us. Having access to a professional training environment is crucial to the playing groups wellbeing and mindset and has a huge impact on match day performance. This isn't just about a new building; it's about raising our standards across the board, attracting new talent, and giving us the best possible platform to succeed on the pitch.

“The support from Connolly has been a huge step towards giving the lads the environment they deserve and a massive boost for training, recovery, and team morale. We're all buzzing to get in there and get to work."