Commercial fit-out and construction company Truline credits clients such as AJ Barr and Hugh Baird College, Liverpool for its continued growth.

Its sales increase from £7.7m to £10.45m led to the business being restructured and repositioned to branch out into new sectors and build on existing strong client relationships.

Truline, which employs more than 50 people at Martland Park, created an interior design team to provide a full design and build service, headed up by Martha Lorains.

Truline team celebrates record growth

Recent projects include education and collaboration spaces at Hugh Baird College in Liverpool, redesign and fit-out of AJ Barr’s head office, and a design and fit-out at a large Blue Chip manufacturing plant.

Truline has recently completed multi-million-pound education projects which have seen a variety of refurbishments, including spaces within Grade II-listed buildings.

The firm has also seen a growth in the healthcare sector, with projects delivered at hospitals, mental health and medical centres across the North West.

It has invested a six-figure sum in a rebrand which comprises a new website, logo, colourways, uniform and head office refurbishment

The new design team at Truline

MD Mike Hyde said: “Our business is at a pivotal point as we’re seeing the results of the last few years of hard work and relationship-building start to truly deliver. It is the perfect time to refresh our look and internal structure to ensure that we’re in the best possible position correctly to drive further growth of the business.

"The enhanced services provided by our design team has a dual benefit as it offers added value service to support traditional contracts with consultants and also provide a full turn key solution for direct clients.

“We are confident in the future of the business as the property industry in Manchester is now growing faster than London and with the fact we have our own interior design team, bespoke joinery workshop and multi skilled in-house operatives means we’re in a strong position to grow and expand into new and existing sectors.”