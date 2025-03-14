Wigan-based specialist engineering recruitment and contracting business the NRL Group is celebrating being recognised on the 2025 UK’s Best Workplaces List, following outstanding colleague feedback.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entering the medium organisations category, the award follows an initiative last year to anonymously survey UK-based colleagues across the organisation through Great Place To Work, a market-leading employee experience platform.

The organisation has regional offices across the UK and globally, as well as a shared support office in Marus Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The results were overwhelmingly positive, with 97 per cent off staff in agreement – earning the NRL Group the Great Place To Work certification. In comparison, the equivalent satisfaction level for a typical UK business is just 54 per cent.

NRL enters the medium organisations UK Best Workplaces™ List in position 28 out of 100

Organisations who take part in the Great Place To Work survey are assessed together with other participating businesses, to compile the UK Best Workplaces Listing each year.

The NRL Group’s business listing recognises the highest scoring employers based on the company’s culture and employee’s experience.

This year’s list, which marks the 25th anniversary of the accolade, was revealed at a special awards held at Grosvenor House, on London’s Park Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NRL Group CEO David Redmayne said: “The success of the NRL Group is down to our colleagues and the expertise and service they deliver to our clients, as much as a cliché as that may sound.

"Our role is to be the best employer we can be – whether that’s caring for their professional and personal lives or providing a nurturing environment where they can grow and progress.

"When we took the decision to survey our colleagues through Great Place To Work, we hoped that the passion and positive culture we see across the NRL Group was echoed in how colleagues felt about working within our business. It was rewarding to see that colleagues agreed.

"As a family business we always strive to stay true to our values, so this accolade is of particular significance and reflects the outstanding people we have in our business who work every day to build a sense of community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope this demonstrates to candidates considering joining the NRL Group that we are a reassuring choice when they’re considering their next career move.”

Revealing the 2025 list, Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work UK said: “Year after year, it's truly inspiring to witness a growing number of organisations earn a spot on our UK’s Best Workplaces List.

"The UK’s Best Workplaces all excel in creating consistently great experiences for all employees through fostering high levels of trust, pride and camaraderie.

"These crucial elements collectively contribute to creating cultures where employees feel they can truly be themselves and thrive in a supportive and caring environment. Congratulations to the NRL Group for achieving a place on our 2025 UK’s Best Workplaces List."