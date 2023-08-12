News you can trust since 1853
Wigan firm hopes new campaign will prevent workplace accidents

A specialist removals service in Wigan has launched an initiative to reduce accidents and promote workforce safety.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 12th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Johnsons 1871’s Think Safe – Work Safe campaign encourages staff to adopt a health and safety mindset to prevent accidents.

Quality, safety, health and environment director Stuart Williams said: “Sometimes accidents just happen. But sometimes, accidents happen because individuals risk their own health and safety or that of others by doing things they shouldn’t.

Specialist removals service Johnsons 1871 has launched a major new initiative to reduce accidents and promote workforce safetySpecialist removals service Johnsons 1871 has launched a major new initiative to reduce accidents and promote workforce safety
“One example of this might be not ensuring that they’re wearing the correct PPE before beginning work on a job or entering an area where there’s danger of injury. Improper lifting, walking off the designated pedestrian walkways or not using safety equipment can also cause problems.

“Unsafe working conditions – such as debris and litter on floors, electrical leads that have been laid in walkways and working in poorly lit for poorly ventilated areas – are high risk for accidents.”

Johnsons 1871 provides turnkey solutions including business moves, laboratory logistics, installation and project management.

