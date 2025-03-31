Wigan firm nominated for award
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ashby Fencing Supplies have been nominated for 'Micro Business of the Year'. They have been a small business in Wigan for over 30 years with the spark of the company beginning to fade. It was noticed by a local entrepreneur for its potential and that's where the new lease of life began.
The new owner took over in 2023 and in the space of two years, has transformed the business to what it is today: supplying local tradesmen, completing large contracts for large scale successful businesses and at the heart of it all, building a positive, committed rapport with it's customers.
Ashby Fencing Supplies prides itself on it's 5-star reviews and customer recommendations.
Not only do Ashby Fencing Supplies provide it's customers with their timber and concrete goods, it offer extremely high standard fitting in different areas of outdoor renovations.
A true success story which is growing each and every day!