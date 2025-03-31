Wigan firm nominated for award

By Christopher Richardson
Contributor
Published 31st Mar 2025, 19:47 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 08:12 BST
New owners of Ashby fencing supplies nominated for business of the year award.

Ashby Fencing Supplies have been nominated for 'Micro Business of the Year'. They have been a small business in Wigan for over 30 years with the spark of the company beginning to fade. It was noticed by a local entrepreneur for its potential and that's where the new lease of life began.

The new owner took over in 2023 and in the space of two years, has transformed the business to what it is today: supplying local tradesmen, completing large contracts for large scale successful businesses and at the heart of it all, building a positive, committed rapport with it's customers.

Ashby Fencing Supplies prides itself on it's 5-star reviews and customer recommendations.

Supporting Wigan and surrounding areasSupporting Wigan and surrounding areas
Supporting Wigan and surrounding areas

Not only do Ashby Fencing Supplies provide it's customers with their timber and concrete goods, it offer extremely high standard fitting in different areas of outdoor renovations.

A true success story which is growing each and every day!

