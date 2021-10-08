Andrew Welch

Stephensons was awarded “top tier” status in the 2022 edition of The Legal 500, which recommends law firms for their expertise by ranking them in tiers.

Commendations were given to Stephensons’ crime, fraud, clinical negligence, personal injury, family, and social housing teams, with further recognition for the firm’s work in local government law and professional discipline.

The Legal 500 reserved particular praise for its crime and fraud work, both of which received the coveted tier one ranking for the seventh consecutive year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family law department retained its tier two status, as did the clinical negligence team. The personal injury department secured tier three status, as well as teams covering social housing, professional discipline and local government work.

Seven partners and solicitors were recognised as being leading individuals, next generation partners or rising stars in their respective specialisms.

Managing partner Andrew Welch said: “The Legal 500 provides a helpful barometer of excellence in legal services and this latest set of rankings underline Stephensons’ credentials as one of the stand-out law firms, not only in the north on the national stage.”