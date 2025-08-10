A Wigan firm has been awarded a two-year contract to train workers installing cladding systems in the wake of the devastating Grenfell Tower fire.

The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) has launched a £250,000 project to upskill 100 rainscreen façade system installers and 24 supervisors to accelerate remediation works required across the country.

Wigan-headquartered 3B Training Ltd, which recently became part of Morson Group, has been awarded the contract for the exclusive delivery of the pilot programme across England, Scotland and Wales.

Managing director Mathew Bewley said: “One of the key recommendations from the Grenfell Tower public inquiry was that installers of cladding systems undergo mandatory standardised training. Along with being appointed to deliver this training, we will also assemble a steering group of experts to help define the course content.

“It is a source of both enormous pride and responsibility to deliver this work which will fulfil this recommendation and help to ensure that a tragedy like Grenfell cannot happen again.”